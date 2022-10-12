Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Increased by Analyst (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

CBOE opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $2,517,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

