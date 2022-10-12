Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CME Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.14.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $169.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.14 and its 200 day moving average is $204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.