Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 90,380 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,127,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,380 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 10.10% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $28,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.