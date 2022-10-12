Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 52,901 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,901 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $29,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $183.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.