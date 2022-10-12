Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.41 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in AMERCO by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERCO Price Performance

AMERCO stock opened at $523.83 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $447.92 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $540.74 and its 200-day moving average is $523.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.91.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.22 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.