Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SEE opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

