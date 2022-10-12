Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

