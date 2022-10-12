The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 34,325.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

