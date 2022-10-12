Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Lantheus by 9.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity

Lantheus Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $4,231,324 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.