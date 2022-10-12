Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.90.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

