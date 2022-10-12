Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,500 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Stolper Co raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 79,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $550.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.57 million. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

