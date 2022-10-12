Strs Ohio Sells 1,027 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

