Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 114.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

