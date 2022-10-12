HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,225. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

