Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 313.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $477,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,247.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 145,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 139.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 85,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Up 2.2 %

M opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.67. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.