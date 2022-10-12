Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 528,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,129,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 82,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.