Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,879 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.47 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

