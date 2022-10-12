Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $1.55 Million Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $105,977,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $10,815,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $9,088,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $8,058,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $5,856,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZTA opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZTA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

