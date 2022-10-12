Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.81 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

