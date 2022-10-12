Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,800 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

