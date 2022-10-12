Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 75,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Rayonier by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

