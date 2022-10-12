Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 410 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $168.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average of $213.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

