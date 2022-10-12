Strs Ohio Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 46,020.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,156,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,434,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,429,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,752,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,755,000 after buying an additional 3,619,655 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGN stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

