Strs Ohio Sells 16,266 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,266 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,646,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 57.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,887,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 691,998 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,065.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 629,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $21,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

