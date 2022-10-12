Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 241 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Kellogg by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 11.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 950,046 shares of company stock valued at $69,664,933. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

