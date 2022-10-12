Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.