Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

NYSE DVN opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

