Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

