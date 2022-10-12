Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for GSK plc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GSK in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in GSK by 19.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in GSK by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in GSK by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

