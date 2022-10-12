Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

