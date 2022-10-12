Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Reduced by Analyst

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

