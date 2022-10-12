Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $90.73.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
