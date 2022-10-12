Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

