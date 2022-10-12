McDonald’s Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

NYSE:MCD opened at $237.05 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

