Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Lincoln National stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.