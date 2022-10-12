Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of PPG opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.98. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

