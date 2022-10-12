Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Decreased by B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.99 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.18 billion.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

Separately, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Featured Stories

