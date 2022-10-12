Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.4 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.39). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,319.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 16.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 8.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.