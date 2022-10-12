Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ STSA opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.