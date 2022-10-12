Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $236.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,016,000 after acquiring an additional 149,897 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Castellan Group grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

