Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $12.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.07.

Shares of OC opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

