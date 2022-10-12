Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Meritage Homes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $26.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.03 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

MTH stock opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

