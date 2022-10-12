Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

