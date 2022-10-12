ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.96

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 1252976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

