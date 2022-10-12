Spire Wealth Management Has $207,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,504,000 after buying an additional 1,517,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,693,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,013,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,002,000 after buying an additional 161,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,291,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $69.87 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

