Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 9,422 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,801,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,581,000 after acquiring an additional 127,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $27.08.

