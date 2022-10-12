Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $266.71

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $266.71 and last traded at $266.78, with a volume of 557656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.10.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 52,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

