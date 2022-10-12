TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.93

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEC. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

TTEC Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TTEC Increases Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 48.37%.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in TTEC by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 66,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in TTEC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

