Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

