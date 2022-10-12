Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,141 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 12.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.