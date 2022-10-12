Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Allan LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

